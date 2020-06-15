Community prays for those living with mental illness after Monroe murder-suicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE) — Dozens of community members gathered at the Monroe Civic Center Friday night to stand together after a murder-suicide claimed the lives of six people.

Pastor Vance Price, Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo, Monroe Police, pastors across the region, and the community came together to acknowledge the importance of mental health.

The message was clear, there is help available and you don’t have to go through anything alone. Many people in the community say they were shaken by the deaths of the six people who lost their lives on Thursday in the murder-suicide.

They say it is a wake up call, and they are glad that resources were shared.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.