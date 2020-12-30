Condolences pour in following death of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow from COVID-19 complications

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Condolences continue to pour in for the family of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who died Tuesday after a short battle with COVID-19.

The 41-year-old tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18 and had been receiving treatment at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, but was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport on December 23, where he remained in the ICU until his death.

Dr. G.E. Ghali, of LSU Health Shreveport, told The Advocate that Letlow didn’t have any underlying health conditions that would have placed him at greater risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

Letlow was set to be sworn-in to the United States Congress on Monday.

News of Letlow’s death sent shockwaves across the state, with a number of current and former state leaders offering their prayers and condolences to Letlow’s family.

Among the latest reactions to Letlow’s death was from Representative Lance Harris, who ran against Letlow in the 2020 race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

“Leetha and I were heartbroken to hear of the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow,” Harris said in a statement Wednesday to KTVE/KARD. “Luke represented everything that is good about our country and our state and would have been an incredible congressman. His passion for public service was only surpassed by his love for his family. Every time I spoke with Luke, he immediately talked about his two children. He loved them and his wife with all of his heart. Luke was a fine man, a fine husband, and a fine father. He knew what was most important in life and will be greatly missed. Please pray for his wife and two young children and take some time today to tell your friends and family how much you love them. To talk about politics right now would be the most inappropriate thing I could ever imagine. It’s time for our state to mourn this loss. It’s time to pray for his wife and his two young children. It’s not a time for politics.”

Louisiana’s Congressional delegation, led by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise released the following joint statement:

Devastated to hear of my friend Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke had such a positive spirit and a tremendously bright future. Join me in praying for his young family during this incredibly difficult time.



Statement from the Louisiana Congressional Delegation: pic.twitter.com/cB5RNd6uew — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 30, 2020

Senator Bill Cassidy released the following statement:

Laura and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Letlow family. Please keep them all in your prayers during this very difficult time. Luke will be missed dearly across Louisiana, and we all mourn his passing. pic.twitter.com/fwngYNpwWa — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) December 30, 2020

The Louisiana GOP released the following statement:

We are devastated by the news of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow’s passing. We have lost a rising political star and a good friend. He was a loving husband and father, and we ask for your prayers for his family at this difficult time.

Attorney General Jeff Landry released the following statement:

Luke Letlow led an honorable life in public service to our State and our Nation. Luke was a true statesman committed to making Louisiana better. Luke’s death is a great tragedy, and Sharon’s and my prayers are with Julia and the kids.

Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of Louisiana Association of Business and Industry released the following statement:

Tonight, Louisiana lost a great man. A promising public servant, a loving husband and father, a Louisianan through and through. I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family and my most sincerest appreciation for having known him and the privilege of calling him a friend. Louisiana needs more men like Luke and I pray that his legacy will serve as a role model for others to follow in his footsteps.

Former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal released the following statement:

Supriya and I are heartbroken to learn of Luke Letlow’s passing. Luke has been a good friend for so many years, and we are saddened he was taken from us at such a young age. We had talked in recent days about his excitement about the opportunity to serve the people of the 5th Congressional district, and his love and devotion for Julia and their kids. I first met Luke when he was still a college student, and spent countless hours with him in his truck driving the back roads of Louisiana. His passion for service has been a constant throughout his life.