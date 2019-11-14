Live Now
President Trump rally in Bossier City

Construction finished on famed Bourbon Street

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bourbon Street during 2016 Mardi Gras24819200-159532

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A revitalization of New Orleans’ famed Bourbon Street has been completed.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other city officials and community leaders Thursday to celebrate the $9.5 million project that began in September 2018 and spans the 500 to 800 blocks of Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter.

The completed Phase 2 project included upgrades to lighting, security cameras, and the implementation of a movable bollard system, better drainage, an improved sewer system, and new pavement.

Cantrell described the improvements to the infrastructure as “historical.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories