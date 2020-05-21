Consumer Alert: La. Attorney General warns of recent children’s product recalls

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)– Attorney General Jeff Landry has released a list of children’s products that have recently been recalled, and he is encouraging Louisiana parents, guardians, and caregivers to take precautions.
“As your Attorney General, I am committed to making our State a safer place for families. By taking just a brief moment to learn about these recalled products, we can help protect the safety and well-being of all Louisiana children.”Attorney General Jeff Landry
Attorney General Jeff Landry noted the following recalled products:
- Tricycles by Thesaurus Global Marketing Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com
- Tango Mini Strollers by Baby Trend
- SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers by Summer Infant
- Little Lounger Rocking Seats by Graco
- Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns by Delta Enterprise Corp.
- Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers by Evenflo
- Infant Carriers by Infantino
- Bead Maze Toys by Juratoys
- Children’s Lounge Pants by K-Apparel
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Cuddle ‘n Care and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinets & Incline Sleepers by Kolcraft
- Kids Water Bottles by Contigo
- Children’s Pajamas and Robes by Joules USA
- Children’s Nightgowns by Just Blanks
- Children’s Grocery Shopping Carts by Step2
- Children’s Winter Boots by Lilly of New York Sold Exclusively at Zulily.com
- Baby Walkers by Kids & Koalas Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com
- Children’s Tool Kits by Grizzly Industrial
- Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters by Thule
For additional consumer tips, you can call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.