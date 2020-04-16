Controversial Central Pastor Tony Spell wants your stimulus money
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church is in the news again.
Spell is the pastor who has continued in-person services in Central, Louisiana with hundreds of people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak. He was arrested and issued a summons on March 31, charged with six counts of disobeying the powers of government and 1 count each of gathering after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23.
Now, Spell has issued a #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge via a YouTube video, asking people to “donate your stimulus package to: Home Missions, Missionaries, Evangelist or Churches!”
You can watch the video below:
