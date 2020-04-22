Coronavirus claims 25 deaths at St. Landry Parish nursing home

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Tragic news out of St. Landry Parish.

25 of 28 COVID-19 related deaths are connected to area nursing homes. An unusual stat line shared by the Office of Public Health because the deaths are concentrated in assisted living facilities.

When the Department of Health gave the daily coronavirus numbers Monday, six new deaths were reported in St. Landry Parish; bringing the total number to 28 COVID19 related deaths.

“Of your 28 cases, 25 are nursing home related. That’s just a awful, great majority of the case.”

Statewide nursing homes have been hot spots for coronavirus. because their populations include mostly elderly and those in poor health. Medical professionals expect the numbers to grow.

“I think really in St. Landry Parish we saw numbers in nursing homes earlier than some other parts of this region and so we are watching several nursing homes in this parish who unfortunately are seeing a growing number of cases.”

About 76 percent of St. Landry Parish coronavirus related deaths are white.