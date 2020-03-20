Coronavirus in LA: 479 cases statewide, 13 in Caddo

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — According to the Louisiana Department of Health there are now 479 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and the number of coronavirus cases in Caddo Parish has risen to 13.

The number of cases in Bossier Parish stands at four, and Webster Parish reported its first case on Thursday.

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in Louisiana remains at 10.

LDH officials also announced Friday morning that an out-of-state resident from Mississippi died from COVID-19 at a facility in St. Tammany Parish. Mississippi officials are aware.

25 out of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard does not include data on out-of-state residents, as that information is included in other states’ case counts.

LDH will continue to report COVID-19 related deaths twice per day, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., as needed.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include:

Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds and frequently

Covering your cough or sneeze with your arm

Avoiding touching your face

Routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces

Avoiding close contact with others

And staying home if you are sick

