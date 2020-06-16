Coronavirus in Louisiana: 24 new deaths reported as hospitalizations rise for third consecutive day

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 24 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, along with 534 new confirmed cases.

That brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana to 47,706 and the number of people reported to have died from the virus to 2,930.

Hospitalizations also continued to rise for a third day in a row, the first time that has happened since mid-April.

From the 13,992 test results reported Tuesday, the positivity rate was 3.82 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 532,717 tests performed since early March now stands at 8.96 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on June 5.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has noted in previous briefings that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus rose by another twenty Tuesday to 588. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one to 77.

The LDH updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 37,017 as of June 14. That is 3,113 more recoveries since last week. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 112, which is one less than last week.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 35 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday; 19 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,888.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 217 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 219 late Monday night. That is six more deaths since last week. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster Parish is reporting four new cases. Bossier, Claiborne, and Sabine are reporting three more cases each. Natchitoches is reporting one more. Red River Parish is reporting an eighth death from the coronavirus.

As of noon Tuesday, June 16, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,888 case(s) | 217 death(s) | 130 state tests | 43,441 commercial tests

Bossier – 51 3 case(s) | 28 death(s) | 47 state tests | 16,082 commercial tests

3 De Soto – 273 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 21 state tests | 3,565 commercial tests

Webster – 252 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 4,589 commercial tests

Claiborne – 81 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 45 state tests | 1,571 commercial tests

Bienville – 176 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 2,171 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 195 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 113 state tests | 2,542 commercial tests

Sabine – 62 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,989 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 19 state tests | 619 commercial tests

