Coronavirus in Louisiana: 38,802 cases confirmed statewide; 2,635 deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 38,802 on Thursday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,635.

That’s an increase of 305 cases and 18 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. From the 7,380 test results reported Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.13 percent.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing on Wednesday that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped Thursday to just below 11 percent at 10.93.

“But you’ve got to remember that, weeks ago, we were testing people who were in hospitals almost exclusively and so our test positivity rate at one point was in the 40s, I think. So it’s coming down,” said Edwards.

Officials say at least 28,700 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 185,526 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now 13,474 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. With four days left in the month, the state is on track to exceed that goal based on a seven-day rolling average of 7,092, as it only needs to average 4,491 per day for the next four days to hit the 200,000-mark.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana fell again Thursday, dropping from 798 to 761. The number of patients on ventilators remains at 100.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were sixty new coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 53 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,24807. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 180 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier Parish is reporting four more cases, bringing the total to 406. De Soto, Webster, and Red River are also reporting one additional case each. Bienville and Red River are each reporting an additional death.

As of noon Thursday, May 28, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,480 case(s) | 180 death(s) | 127 state tests | 30,815 commercial tests

Bossier – 406 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 10,939 commercial tests

De Soto – 242 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,557 commercial tests

Webster – 143 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,946 commercial tests

Claiborne – 62 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 959 commercial tests

Bienville – 139 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,300 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 157 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 79 state tests | 1,817 commercial tests

Sabine – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 31 state tests | 1,000 commercial tests

Red River – 49 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 468 commercial tests

