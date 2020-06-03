Coronavirus in Louisiana: 41,133 confirmed cases; 2,759 deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 41,133 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,759.

That’s an increase of 387 cases and 35 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. It’s the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in a single day since 39 were reported on May 22. There were 34 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday.

Coroner: Caddo Parish tops 200 COVID-19 deaths

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to hold a media briefing Wednesday to share the latest on the state’s response to the coronavirus as well as an update on Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall Wednesday morning along Mexico’s Gulf coast but could re-enter the gulf, head north and impact Louisiana later this week.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards to hold COVID-19 & tropical storm media briefing on June 3

From the 8,954 test results reported Wednesday, the positivity rate was 4.32 percent. The average daily positivity rate over the previous seven days where test data was available is 4.96 percent.

Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped further with Wednesday’s results to 10.23 percent. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

RELATED: Louisiana governor announces transition to Phase 2 on Friday

As of Monday, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728. That number is only updated weekly.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped from 639 to 617 on Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators rose from 83 to 86.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

There were 40 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday, 24 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,633.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 198 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 201 on Tuesday afternoon.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier, De Soto, and Webster also have new cases, but there were no new deaths reported in any NWLA parish other than Caddo.

As of noon Wednesday, June 3, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,633 case(s) | 198 death(s) | 128 state tests | 35,909 commercial tests

Bossier – 425 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 12,349 commercial tests

De Soto – 250 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,935 commercial tests

Webster – 163 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,292 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 40 state tests | 1,115 commercial tests

Bienville – 149 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,464 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 173 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 93 state tests | 2,019 commercial tests

Sabine – 49 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,178 commercial tests

Red River – 50 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 17 state tests | 513 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.