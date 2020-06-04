Coronavirus in Louisiana: 41,562 confirmed cases, 2,772 deaths reported across the state

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 41,562 on Thursday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,772.

That’s an increase of 429 cases and 13 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 9,099 test results reported Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.71 percent. The average daily positivity rate over the previous seven days where test data was available rose slightly from 4.96 to 5.24 percent.

Still, Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped further with Thursday’s results to 10.11 percent. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

As of Monday, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728. That number is only updated weekly.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped from 617 to 613 on Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 86 to 82.

There were 76 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 43 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,676.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 198 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 201 on Tuesday afternoon.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier is reporting 13 new cases, De Soto ten, and Webster eight. There were no new deaths reported in any NWLA parish.

As of noon Thursday, June 4, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,676 case(s) | 198 death(s) | 128 state tests | 36,606 commercial tests

Bossier – 438 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 12,695 commercial tests

De Soto – 260 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,032 commercial tests

Webster – 171 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,359 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,194 commercial tests

Bienville – 149 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,483 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 173 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 93 state tests | 2,070 commercial tests

Sabine – 50 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,193 commercial tests

Red River – 51 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 17 state tests | 521 commercial tests

