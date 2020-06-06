Coronavirus in Louisiana: 42,486 confirmed cases; 2,814 deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 42,486 on Saturday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,814 as the enters the second day of Phase 2 of reopening under White House-recommended guidelines.

That’s an increase of 497 cases and 13 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 7,283 test results reported Saturday, the positivity rate was 6.82 percent and the overall positivity rate for the 428,069 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.93 percent after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients hospitalized and on ventilators for the coronavirus in Louisiana has not yet been updated for Saturday. On Saturday, there were 604 patients in hospitals, down from 613 on Thursday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 82 to 75 Friday.

As of Monday, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728. That number is only updated weekly.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 17 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Saturday, 14 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,713.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 206 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 209 on Saturday morning. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier is reporting three new cases. There were no other new cases or deaths reported by the Louisiana Department of Health.

As of noon Saturday, June 6, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,713 case(s) | 206 death(s) | 128 state tests | 37,908 commercial tests

Bossier – 453 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 13,345 commercial tests

De Soto – 262 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,108 commercial tests

Webster – 179 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,479 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,216 commercial tests

Bienville – 152 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,729 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 173 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 102 state tests | 2,109 commercial tests

Sabine – 51 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,248 commercial tests

Red River – 51 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 17 state tests | 531 commercial tests

