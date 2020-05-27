Coronavirus in Louisiana: 443 new cases confirmed statewide, 80 in Caddo Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were 80 new coronavirus cases reported Caddo Parish Wednesday, which now has a total of 2,427.

That is slightly higher than the 62 cases reported on average in the parish over the past seven days, but the new cases come from 309 new test results reported to the state over the past 24 hours. Still, that calculates for a positivity rate of nearly 26 percent.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also now reporting 178 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 181 as of Thursday night. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier Parish is reporting four new cases, bringing the total there to 402. An additional death was also reported in Bossier Parish, for a total of 26. Natchitoches and Red River are also each reporting an additional death.

As of noon Wednesday, May 27, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,427 case(s) | 178 death(s) | 127 state tests | 30,243 commercial tests

Bossier – 402 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 10,793 commercial tests

De Soto – 241 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,519 commercial tests

Webster – 142 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,893 commercial tests

Claiborne – 62 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 891 commercial tests

Bienville – 139 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,285 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 157 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 79 state tests | 1,800 commercial tests

Sabine – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 31 state tests | 991 commercial tests

Red River – 48 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 462 commercial tests

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 38,497 on Wednesday while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,617.

That’s an increase of 443 cases and 21 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. With 6,621 test results reported Wednesday, the positivity rate was 6.69 percent.

Factoring in the 28,700 presumed recoveries along with the updated number of positive cases and deaths as of Wednesday, there are currently 7,180 active cases in Louisiana.

A total of 179,146 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now 20,854 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. With five days left in the month, the state is on track to exceed that goal based on a seven-day rolling average of 8,811 as of Tuesday, as it only needs to average 5,313 for the next four days to hit the 200,000-mark.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana fell below 800 Wednesday, dropping from 831 Tuesday to 798. The number of patients on ventilators remained dropped by three to 100.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

