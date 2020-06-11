Coronavirus in Louisiana: 44,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,874 deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 44,472 on Thursday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,874.

That’s an increase of 442 cases and 19 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Edwards urges citizens to respond to calls from contact tracers, continue wearing masks

From the 9,553 test results reported Thursday, the positivity rate was 4.63 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 469,673 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.47 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus rose Thursday from 549 to 553. The number of patients on ventilators rose by five to 77.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 24 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday; ten of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,794.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 210 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 213 late Monday night. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier is reporting six new cases; De Soto has three more. No NWLA parishes were reporting any new deaths.

As of noon Thursday, June 11, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,794 case(s) | 210 death(s) | 130 state tests | 40,671 commercial tests

Bossier – 484 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 14,582 commercial tests

De Soto – 266 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,326 commercial tests

Webster – 204 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 4,001 commercial tests

Claiborne – 72 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 43 state tests | 1,433 commercial tests

Bienville – 167 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,930 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 182 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 111 state tests | 2,324 commercial tests

Sabine – 53 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,504 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 18 state tests | 587 commercial tests

