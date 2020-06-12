Coronavirus in Louisiana: 44,995 confirmed cases as of June 12, with 2,883 deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 44,995 on Friday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,883.

That’s an increase of 523 cases and nine more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Edwards urges citizens to respond to calls from contact tracers, continue wearing masks

From the 9,861 test results reported Friday, the positivity rate was 5.30 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 479,534 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.38 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time last Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus dropped by four Friday from 549 the day before. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three to 74.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly, and as of Monday, June 8, that number was 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 28 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Friday; nine of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,803.

MORE: Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 210 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 213 late Monday night. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Natchitoches is reporting six new cases; Bossier has four more, De Soto and Bienville are each reporting three more. Webster is also reporting two new cases and Claiborne added one. No NWLA parishes were reporting any new deaths. In fact, other than the ten reported in Caddo Parish, only two other deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in NWLA over the past seven days, with one each in Bossier and Bienville Parish.

As of noon Friday, June 12, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,803 case(s) | 210 death(s) | 130 state tests | 41,298 commercial tests

Bossier – 488 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 14,974 commercial tests

De Soto – 269 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,413 commercial tests

Webster – 206 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 4,079 commercial tests

Claiborne – 73 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 44 state tests | 1,468 commercial tests

Bienville – 170 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,964 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 188 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 112 state tests | 2,346 commercial tests

Sabine – 53 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,576 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 19 state tests | 593 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.