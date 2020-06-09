Coronavirus in Louisiana: 562 new cases, 13 more deaths reported statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 43,612 on Tuesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,844.

That’s an increase of 562 cases and 13 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 11,066 test results reported Tuesday, the positivity rate was 5.08 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 453,668 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.61 percent after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus dropped Tuesday 582 to 568. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 71 to 67.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 46 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday; 18 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,755.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 210 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 213 late Monday night. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster is reporting ten new cases; Bienville has three more and is reporting a 24th death. Bossier, Claiborne and Natchitoches are each reporting two new cases.

As of noon Tuesday, June 9, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,755 case(s) | 210 death(s) | 128 state tests | 39,737 commercial tests

Bossier – 473 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 14,005 commercial tests

De Soto – 263 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,216 commercial tests

Webster – 195 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,837 commercial tests

Claiborne – 70 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,375 commercial tests

Bienville – 157 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,866 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 179 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 107 state tests | 2,277 commercial tests

Sabine – 52 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,343 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 18 state tests | 575 commercial tests

