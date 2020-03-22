Coronavirus in Louisiana: Are you an essential employee?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — With Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order issued Sunday, many may be wondering if they are allowed to leave the home and go to work.

The Governor previously ordered all K-12 public schools, casinos, bars movie theatres, gyms and fitness centers closed and restricted restaurants to take-out, drive-through, and delivery orders only. He has also moved the state’s April 4 elections and limited crowd size.

On Sunday, Edwards said people can leave their homes to do essential things like buying groceries or food, pick up medicine or go to work only if their job is essential.

“If you have to go out, make sure you practice social distancing measures and keep 6 feet between you and the people around you.”

Edwards’ order references the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for what jobs are considered essential.

Those jobs include the following:

Healthcare workers and caregivers

Mental health and Social Service workers

Pharmacy employees

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies and other retail sales of food and beverage products

Restaurant carryout and quick-serve food operations and food delivery employees

Farm workers

Electricity and Utility Industry Employees

Critical Manufacturing Employees (medical supply chains, energy, transportation, food, chemicals)

Petroleum, Natural and Propane Gas Workers

Transportation and Logistics Workers

Communications and Information Technology Employees

Financial Services and Banking Industry Employees

See CISA essential business guidelines here.

The new stay at home order issued Sunday in Louisiana places limits on the following businesses:

All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, including but not limited to, locations with amusement rides, carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, trampoline parks, aquariums, zoos, museums, arcades, fairs, pool halls, children’s play centers, playgrounds, theme parks, any theaters, concert and music halls, adult entertainment venues, racetracks, and other similar businesses.

All personal care and grooming businesses, including but not limited to, barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, and other similar businesses.

All malls, except for stores in a mall that have a direct outdoor entrance and exit that provide essential services and products as provided by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) guidelines.

Businesses closed to the public as listed in the order can conduct necessary activities such as payroll, cleaning services, maintenance or upkeep as necessary.

Any business not covered by the guidance from the CISA discussed in Section 3 of the order and not ordered to temporarily close must reduce operations to continue with minimum contact with members of the public and essential employees, while requiring proper social distancing, adhering to the 10-person limitation on gathering size.

Early learning centers and child care facilities adhering to the guidance issued by the Louisiana Department of Education and Office of Public Health may continue to operate.

As always, check with your employer.

You can read the governor’s full stay at home order below.

