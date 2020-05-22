Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases close in on 37K, 39 new deaths reported

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 36,925 Friday, while the number of people who reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,545.

That’s an increase of 421 cases and 39 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health. The latest data is more in line with the average in recent days after a significant spike in newly confirmed cases was reported on Thursday. The LDH said that spike was caused by a backlog of test results from 23 labs that are reporting cases electronically to LDH for the first time, with cases stretching as far back as March 25.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped even lower Friday, after dropping below 1,000 Wednesday for the first time since March 29. There are now 867 patients in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, compared to 884 on Thursday.

WATCH: Willis-Knighton celebrates discharge of youngest COVID-19 patient to date

The number of patients on ventilators also continues to decline slowly, with 104 as of Thursday, compared to 107 the day before.

The number of patients presumed recovered is updated weekly and stands at 26,249 as of Saturday, May 16.

Thirty new coronavirus cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Friday, 21 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,293. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 155 deaths in Caddo. As of Thursday night, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office reported the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 181. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

Bossier Parish is also now reporting an additional death, bringing the total to 25. The parish is also reporting six more confirmed cases for a total of 380. De Soto, Webster, Claiborne each reported a handful of additional confirmed cases.

As of noon Friday, May 21, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,293 case(s) | 171 death(s) | 127 state tests | 27,087 commercial tests

Bossier – 380 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 9,912 commercial tests

De Soto – 236 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,339 commercial tests

Webster – 128 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,636 commercial tests

Claiborne – 60 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 36 state tests | 829 commercial tests

Bienville – 136 case(s) | 21 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,163 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 145 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 73 state tests | 1,574 commercial tests

Sabine – 39 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 30 state tests | 863 commercial tests

Red River – 46 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 16 state tests | 414 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.