Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases pass 40K as Gov. Edwards prepares to unveil plans for Phase 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 40,341 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,690.

That’s an increase of 429 cases and four more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. From the 12,261 test results reported Monday, the positivity rate was 3.47 percent.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728.

Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped further with Monday’s updated data to 10.41 percent. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing on Wednesday that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

Edwards is expected to lay out plans Monday afternoon for moving to the next phase of reopening. Watch streaming live at 2:30 p.m. here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

A total of 205,608 tests were performed in the month of May, according to LDH data, meaning the state has exceeded the 200,000-test goal set for the month.

Updated data on the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana was not available as of 1 p.m. Monday. As of Sunday, the hospitalizations had risen by four to 678 and the number of patients on ventilators remained at 84 for a second day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 21 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 16 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,578.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 189 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard. While several other NWLA parishes are reporting a handful of new cases, none were reporting additional deaths as of Monday.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

As of noon Monday, June 1, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,578 case(s) | 189 death(s) | 127 state tests | 34,502 commercial tests

Bossier – 416 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 11,916 commercial tests

De Soto – 247 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,801 commercial tests

Webster – 147 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,157 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 40 state tests | 1,057 commercial tests

Bienville – 147 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,431 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 171 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 87 state tests | 2,006 commercial tests

Sabine – 47 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,080 commercial tests

Red River – 50 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 508 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.