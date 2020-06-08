Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases pass 43,000-mark; deaths rise to 2,831

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 43,050 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,831.

That’s an increase of 234 cases and six more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 8,537 test results reported Monday, the positivity rate was 2.74 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 442,602 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.73 percent after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus rose Monday from 575 to 582 as of Monday, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped from 74 to 71.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 14 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Monday. Six of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,737.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 206 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 209 on Saturday morning. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster is reporting three new cases; Claiborne has three more. Bossier, De Soto, and Bienville are each reporting one new case. No NWLA parishes are reporting new deaths.

As of noon Monday, June 8, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,737 case(s) | 206 death(s) | 128 state tests | 39,165 commercial tests

Bossier – 464 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 13,825 commercial tests

De Soto – 263 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,180 commercial tests

Webster – 185 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,626 commercial tests

Claiborne – 68 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,285 commercial tests

Bienville – 154 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,793 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 177 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 107 state tests | 2,140 commercial tests

Sabine – 51 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,304 commercial tests

Red River – 51 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 18 state tests | 543 commercial tests

