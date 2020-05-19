Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases surpass 35,000 with bump in testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana passed the 35,000-mark Tuesday, rising by another 329 cases as the number of test results reported since Monday increased by more than 80 percent.

According to the latest update released by the Louisiana Department of Health, 8,325 test results were reported on Tuesday. That means 3.95% of the tests reported Tuesday came back positive. 4,578 test results were reported on Monday, with 277 confirming coronavirus infection for a 6.05% positivity rate.

SEARCH: COVID-19 reports for NWLA nursing homes

With an additional 18 deaths on the LDH dashboard, the number of people who have died from the coronavirus has risen to 2,458. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Monday that the death rate from the coronavirus in Louisiana in recent days is the lowest it has been since March, calling it a “hopeful trend.”

After a slight uptick in hospitalizations Monday, the number of patients hospitalized dropped by 27 Tuesday to just over 1,000 and the number of patients on ventilators has dropped by six to 112.

Twenty-one new cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday, 14 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 155 deaths in Caddo. On Friday, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting a total of 172 deaths. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

No new deaths were reported in any NWLA parishes Tuesday. Bossier, De Soto, and Webster Parish each reported two additional confirmed cases. SAbine is reporting one more. As of noon Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,912 case(s) | 155 death(s) | 127 state tests | 19,630 commercial tests

Bossier – 348 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 46 state tests | 7,846 commercial tests

De Soto – 226 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,137 commercial tests

Webster – 119 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,109 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 35 state tests | 627 commercial tests

Bienville – 84 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 751 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 103 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 68 state tests | 1,316 commercial tests

Sabine – 30 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 699 commercial tests

Red River – 43 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 16 state tests | 385 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.