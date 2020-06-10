Coronavirus in Louisiana: Cases surpass 44,000; deaths rise to 2,855

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana rose to 44,030 on Wednesday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,855.

That’s an increase of 418 cases and 11 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Click here to track COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

From the 6,452 test results reported Wednesday, the positivity rate was 6.48 percent. The overall positivity rate for the 460,120 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.57 percent after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus dropped further Wednesday from 568 to 549. The number of patients on ventilators rose by one to 72.

The LDH also updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus on Monday to 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 54 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday; 29 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,755.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 210 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 213 late Monday night. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bienville is reporting nine new cases; Bossier has five more. No NWLA parishes were reporting any new deaths.

As of noon Wednesday, June 10, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,784 case(s) | 210 death(s) | 128 state tests | 40,080 commercial tests

Bossier – 478 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 14,131 commercial tests

De Soto – 263 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,249 commercial tests

Webster – 203 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,886 commercial tests

Claiborne – 71 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,389 commercial tests

Bienville – 166 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,901 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 180 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 107 state tests | 2,291 commercial tests

Sabine – 53 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,366 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 18 state tests | 579 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.