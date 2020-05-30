Coronavirus in Louisiana: Confirmed cases near 40K as LDH releases delayed test data

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 39,577 on Saturday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,680.

That’s an increase of 775 cases and 19 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. From the 13,792 test results reported Saturday, the positivity rate was 5.62 percent.

Saturday’s numbers include case data that was delayed from Friday due to technical issues, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped with Saturday’s data to 10.73. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing on Wednesday that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

Officials say as of Monday, May 24, at least 28,700 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 199,318 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now less than 700 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. With one day left in the month, the state will exceed that goal based on a seven-day rolling average of 7,767 tests performed daily.

LDH data on the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana was not updated as of 12 p.m. Saturday, remaining at the 714 reported on Friday. The number of patients on ventilators also remained at the 19 reported on Friday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 85 new coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 45 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,525.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 188 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard. While several other NWLA parishes are reporting a handful of new cases, none were reporting additional deaths as of Saturday.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

As of noon Saturday, May 30, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,525 case(s) | 188 death(s) | 127 state tests | 32,038 commercial tests

Bossier – 412 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 11,421 commercial tests

De Soto – 246 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,673 commercial tests

Webster – 147 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,084 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 1,033 commercial tests

Bienville – 144 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,392 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 168 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 81 state tests | 1,891 commercial tests

Sabine – 46 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 32 state tests | 1,042 commercial tests

Red River – 50 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 481 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.