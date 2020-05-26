Coronavirus in Louisiana: Confirmed cases pass 38,000-mark as testing continues to expand

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 38,054 on Monday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,596.

That’s an increase of 245 cases and 11 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released daily by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The LDH also updated the number of people presumed recovered as of Monday to 28,700. That is 2,451 more presumed recoveries than were reported last week. Factoring in the number of positive cases and deaths as of Tuesday, there are currently 6,758 active cases in Louisiana.

With 245 COVID-19 cases confirmed out of the 10,128 test results reported Tuesday, the positivity rate was 2.42 percent.

A total of 172,525 tests have been performed so far in May, meaning the state is now 27,475 tests short of the 200,000-test goal set for the month. With five days left in the month, the state is on track to exceed that goal based on a seven-day rolling average of 8,993 as of Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped again Tuesday to 831 after ticking up to 847 Monday. The number of patients on ventilators remained rose by one to 103.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For others, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were only nine new coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Tuesday, four of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,347. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 175 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 181 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Natchitoches Parish is reporting five more cases, bringing the total to 157. De Soto and Bienville are each reporting one new death.

As of noon Tuesday, May 26, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,347 case(s) | 175 death(s) | 127 state tests | 29,934 commercial tests

Bossier – 398 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 10,735 commercial tests

De Soto – 239 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,504 commercial tests

Webster – 139 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,871 commercial tests

Claiborne – 61 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 877 commercial tests

Bienville – 138 case(s) | 22 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,275 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 157 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 79 state tests | 1,795 commercial tests

Sabine – 40 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 31 state tests | 972 commercial tests

Red River – 48 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 16 state tests | 458 commercial tests7

