The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold update briefing at 2:30 PM

Louisiana News

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.

The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.

You can watch the full briefing within this article beginning at 2:30 PM.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 305 new cases and 18 new deaths bringing the total number of cases across the state to 38,802 with a total of 2,635 deaths.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus 411
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss