Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold update briefing at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon to give an update on Louisiana’s response to the coronavirus.
The briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 PM.
You can watch the full briefing within this article beginning at 2:30 PM.
On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 305 new cases and 18 new deaths bringing the total number of cases across the state to 38,802 with a total of 2,635 deaths.
