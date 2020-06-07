Coronavirus in Louisiana June 7 update: 42,816 confirmed cases; 2,825 deaths statewide

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 42,816 on Sunday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,825.

That’s an increase of 330 cases and 11 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 5,996 test results reported Sunday, the positivity rate was 5.5 percent, and the overall positivity rate for the 434,065 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.86 percent after falling below 10 percent for the first time on Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

There were 575 patients in hospitals for the coronavirus as of Sunday, 74 of those on ventilators.

As of Sunday, May 31, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728. That number is only updated weekly and is expected to be updated again later Sunday afternoon.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 42 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Sunday, 18 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,731.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 206 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office updated the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish to 209 on Saturday morning. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Bossier is reporting ten new cases and one new death. Webster is reporting seven new cases, and Natchitoches four.

As of noon Sunday, June 7, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,731 case(s) | 206 death(s) | 128 state tests | 38,240 commercial tests

Bossier – 463 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 13,559 commercial tests

De Soto – 262 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,127 commercial tests

Webster – 182 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,509 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,224 commercial tests

Bienville – 153 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,746 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 177 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 107 state tests | 2,122 commercial tests

Sabine – 51 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,258 commercial tests

Red River – 51 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 18 state tests | 533 commercial tests

