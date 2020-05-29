Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH cites technical glitch for delay in case data, deaths rise to 2,661

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is citing technical issues for a delay in Friday’s update on the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed and tests performed since Thursday.

“Due to network technical issues, case and testing data could not be updated today. The data on deaths and hospitalization have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update,” the department said.

As a result, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana remained at the 38,802 reported on Thursday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,661.

That’s 26 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

Officials say at least 28,700 people have recovered from the disease.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana fell again Friday, dropping from 798 to 714. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 100 to 90.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

Due to the technical glitch, no new case data was available Friday by parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 186 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard.

Webster is also reporting an additional death, bringing the total in the parish to seven.

As of noon Friday, May 29, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,480 case(s) | 186 death(s) | 127 state tests | 30,815 commercial tests

Bossier – 406 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 10,939 commercial tests

De Soto – 242 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,557 commercial tests

Webster – 143 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,946 commercial tests

Claiborne – 62 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 959 commercial tests

Bienville – 139 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,300 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 157 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 79 state tests | 1,817 commercial tests

Sabine – 41 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 31 state tests | 1,000 commercial tests

Red River – 49 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 468 commercial tests

