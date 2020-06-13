Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH reports 1,288 new COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,288 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, more than twice as many as the average daily new cases reported over the last seven days.

The number of cases rose to 46,283, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose by eight to 2,891.

It is the largest number of daily new confirmed cases since the coronavirus pandemic first peaked in early April, but Saturday’s data reflects a large bump in testing, with 24,849 results reported by state and commercial labs compared to the 9,861 reported the previous day.

Still, the resulting 5.18 percent positivity rate from Saturday’s numbers is lower than the 5.30 percent positivity rate reflected in Friday’s numbers, in which 523 cases were confirmed.

The overall positivity rate for the 504,383 tests performed since early March now stands at 9.18 percent as it continues to decline after falling below 10 percent for the first time last Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The number of patients in the hospital for the coronavirus dropped by seven on Saturday from 549 to 541. The number of patients on ventilators rose by two to 76.

The LDH updates the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus weekly, and as of Monday, June 8, that number was 33,904. The number of probable deaths is now reported to be 113.

The LDH defines probable deaths as those “identified as coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probably/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result.” They say this number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 84 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Saturday; 27 of them are in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,830.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 213 deaths in Caddo, which reflects the Caddo Coroner’s office update on the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish as of late Monday night.

Webster Parish is reporting 36 new cases, but the LDH data also reflects a significant bump in test results reported in that parish over the past 24 hours. On Friday, two new cases were reported out of 193 tests. On Saturday, 318 test results were reported. Still, the positivity rate went from just over one percent on Friday to 11 percent on Saturday.

Bossier Parish also reported six new cases on Saturday and one additional death.

As of noon Saturday, June 13, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,830 case(s) | 213 death(s) | 130 state tests | 41,908 commercial tests

Bossier – 494 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 47 state tests | 15,315 commercial tests

De Soto – 270 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,466 commercial tests

Webster – 242 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 4,397 commercial tests

Claiborne – 76 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 44 state tests | 1,533 commercial tests

Bienville – 172 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 21 state tests | 2,046 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 191 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 112 state tests | 2,378 commercial tests

Sabine – 59 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,708 commercial tests

Red River – 52 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 19 state tests | 598 commercial tests

