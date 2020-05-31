Coronavirus in Louisiana: Louisiana meets 200K testing goal for May as cases rise to 39,916

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 39,916 on Sunday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,686.

That’s an increase of 339 cases and six more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health. From the 6,290 test results reported Sunday, the positivity rate was 5.39 percent.

Louisiana’s overall positivity rate since testing began in early March dropped with Sunday’s data to 10.64 percent. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing on Wednesday that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

Officials say as of Monday, May 24, at least 28,700 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 205,608 tests have been performed as of Sunday, meaning the state has exceeded the 200,000-test goal set for the month.

Data on hospitalizations and the number of patients on ventilators was not provided on Sunday.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

There were 44 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 37 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,562.

The Louisiana Department of Health is still reporting 188 deaths in Caddo, but the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting the number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish had risen to 191 as of Thursday night.

There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard. While several other NWLA parishes are reporting a handful of new cases, none were reporting additional deaths as of Sunday.

As of noon Sunday, May 31, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,562 case(s) | 188 death(s) | 127 state tests | 32,754 commercial tests

Bossier – 415 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 47 state tests | 11,669 commercial tests

De Soto – 247 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,730 commercial tests

Webster – 147 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,111 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 39 state tests | 1,043 commercial tests

Bienville – 146 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,407 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 169 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 85 state tests | 1909 commercial tests

Sabine – 46 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 32 state tests | 1,067 commercial tests

Red River – 50 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 16 state tests | 486 commercial tests

