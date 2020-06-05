Coronavirus in Louisiana: Overall positivity rate falls below 10%, indicating slowing spread as state enters Phase 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 41,989 on Friday, while the number of people reported to have died from the virus rose to 2,801 as the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening.

That’s an increase of 427 cases and 29 more deaths reported over the past 24 hours, according to the latest numbers released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

From the 9,600 test results reported Friday, the positivity rate was 4.45 percent and the overall positivity rate for the 420,786 tests performed since early March fell below 10 percent.

Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his briefing last week that the World Health Organization and the CDC have a goal of 10 percent positivity or less as an indicator of progress in slowing the spread of the disease.

The governor held a Unified Command Group briefing on Tropical Depression Cristobal and COVID-19 Friday morning and is set to hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference to talk about both topics at the State Capitol. Watch the briefing streaming live here and on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott to highlight hurricane preps as Cristobal approaches at 1 p.m.

As of Monday, the LDH had updated the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus to 31,728. That number is only updated weekly.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

The number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped from 613 to 604 on Friday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 82 to 75.

Click here for more Louisiana coronavirus news

There were 43 newly confirmed coronavirus cases reported in Northwest Louisiana on Thursday, 23 of them in Caddo Parish, which now has a total of 2,669.

The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 203 deaths in Caddo, which is two more than the 201 deaths reported by the Caddo Coroner’s office on Tuesday afternoon.

Bossier is reporting 12 new cases, De Soto two, and Webster four. Bienville is also reporting two new cases. There were no new deaths reported Friday in any NWLA parish other than Caddo.

As of noon Friday, June 5, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 2,699 case(s) | 203 death(s) | 128 state tests | 37,400 commercial tests

Bossier – 450 case(s) | 25 death(s) | 47 state tests | 13,108 commercial tests

De Soto – 262 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 20 state tests | 3,090 commercial tests

Webster – 175 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 13 state tests | 3,445 commercial tests

Claiborne – 66 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 41 state tests | 1,208 commercial tests

Bienville – 151 case(s) | 23 death(s) | 21 state tests | 1,718 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 173 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 102 state tests | 2,090 commercial tests

Sabine – 50 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 33 state tests | 1,233 commercial tests

Red River – 51 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 17 state tests | 529 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.