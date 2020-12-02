Could the growing COVID-19 numbers lead to another shutdown? One La. senator says it’s all on the table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 35 new deaths from COVID-19 and over 5,300 new cases Tuesday, putting Louisiana on track to reach a quarter-million new cases by the end of the week.

Here in Acadiana, total deaths have surpassed 3,700 with eight new deaths reported today.

As numbers continue to climb and alarm many, today, local and state officials took part in a discussion explaining why the numbers are on the rise.

The effects are now becoming an emergency as some people still aren’t following the guidelines.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital’s main campus is full and officials are expecting things to get worse, plus, the ATC is issuing fines and revoking licenses.

Could the growing numbers lead to another shutdown? One local senator says it’s all on the table.

“It’s all in play. That’s what we jeopardize when we don’t follow the procures and further hurt the economy. It’s a question we have to ask, where do we want to be? We can be part of the solution or be part of the problem.”

Until December 23, the state is still in a modified version of phase two.

Experts say a surge of cases within the next two weeks because of thanksgiving gatherings, and don’t expect the curve to plateau until much after the holiday season.