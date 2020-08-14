Court grants LDH temporary restraining order on Peking Buffet in Ruston following COVID-19 violations

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE) – The Louisiana Department of Health obtained a temporary restraining order against the Peking Buffet in Ruston, Louisiana, following “excessive non-compliance with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ emergency order” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which was issued by the Third Judicial District Court of Louisiana, pursuant to a Petition for Temporary Restraining Order, Preliminary, and Permanent Injunction filed by LDH on August 13, 2020. The order prohibits the restaurant from operating until further order of the court. The court scheduled a Preliminary Injunction hearing for August 21, 2020.

The most recent LDH inspection, on August 12, 2020, confirmed again that the restaurant was not complying with the provision of the Governor’s Proclamations prohibiting self-service buffets.