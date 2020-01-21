Court tosses Louisiana’s suit over widening waterway

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A federal appeals court has rejected Louisiana’s lawsuit alleging that a federal canal has expanded well beyond its legal boundaries.

The 2018 suit claimed the Army Corps of Engineers failed to maintain the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. The state says that resulted in the waterway extending onto state land.

When the lawsuit was filed, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Congressman Graves said the problem contributes to coastal erosion and saltwater intrusion.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the law cited by Landry does not require the Corps to maintain the waterway at a certain width.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.