COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Louisiana decline for third day

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – New COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations reported in Louisiana have declined for a third day in a row.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 61 more deaths Friday from COVID-19, bringing the total statewide to 1,601. With the addition of 401 new cases, there are now 26,140 in Louisiana.

Growth in new cases has remained below two percent since Monday.

The Louisiana Department of Health also started reporting “Presumed Recovered” data Friday, showing 14,927 as of April 22. The LDH started reporting probable deaths on Wednesday, which are defined by the CDC as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.” That number has remained at 59 since it was last updated on Wednesday.

Louisiana’s emergency stay-at-home orders and bans on gatherings of more than 10 people are set to expire April 30. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce as early as Monday how the state might begin to re-open the economy if certain benchmarks in White House guidance are met. Those involve the growth in cases, hospitalizations and the number of people reported with certain symptoms within a 14-day period.

Edwards is set to give his latest briefing at 3 p.m. on the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Friday, after addressing the Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting. According to the governor’s office, he will be joined by U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

LDH data shows 101 fewer hospitalizations Wednesday, for a total of 1,798. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one to 286. The number of hospitalizations had been declining since peaking on April 13 at 2,134, and the number of those on ventilators has generally been trending downward as well since peaking at 571 on April 4.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 85 deaths in Caddo Parish as of Friday. On Friday morning, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 101 deaths have been reported locally. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

There were three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Bossier Parish Wednesday, where a total of 258 total cases have been reported since the first case was confirmed there on March 14. The number of deaths in the parish stands at 12.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Webster, Bienville, Sabine, or Red River.

Caddo – 1,407 case(s) | 85 death(s) | 121 state tests | 20,854 commercial tests

Bossier – 258 case(s) | 12 death(s) | 44 state tests | 2,486 commercial tests

De Soto – 180 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 20 state tests | 177 commercial tests

Webster – 80 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,100 commercial tests

Claiborne – 52 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 24 state tests | 91 commercial tests

Bienville – 69 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 18 state tests | 114 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 65 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 32 state tests | 583 commercial tests

Sabine – 13 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 19 state tests | 108 commercial tests

Red River – 22 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 14 state tests | 50 commercial tests

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.