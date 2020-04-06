COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in NWLA; new deaths reported in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo, Bossier, and DeSoto Parish area are all reporting more COVID-19 deaths as of Monday at noon, according to the Louisiana Department of health. NWLA now has more than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 33 deaths.

The number of cases statewide has risen by another 1,857 since Sunday, for a total of 14,867 and 512 deaths are now reported across the state. That is 35 new deaths in 24 hours.

That’s nearly half the 68 coronavirus-related deaths reported by Louisiana health officials on Sunday, marking the state’s biggest jump in reported deaths since the outbreak began.

More than 1,800 people are hospitalized, with 563 on ventilators, according to the LDH. Those numbers have not risen significantly since Sunday’s update, which could be a sign that the spread of the virus is slowing.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. from the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

62 of the state’s 64 parishes now have confirmed cases. The number of cases in Caddo Parish as of Monday noon is over 711, and two more deaths bring the total to 21. Bossier Parish, which now has 139 reported cases, is also reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to three. DeSoto also reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to four.

There are now 1,058 cases and 33 deaths confirmed across the following parishes: