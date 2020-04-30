COVID-19 cases top 28,000 in Louisiana, 60 new deaths bring total to 1,862

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana have topped 28,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

WATCH LIVE at 2:30 p.m.: Gov. Edwards to give latest briefing on COVID-19 response in Louisiana

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, another 341 reported cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide to 28,001. An additional 60 deaths bring the total to 1,862.

Thursday’s LDH update shows 33 fewer new cases than were reported the previous day, but 16 more deaths.

A closer look

While the total number of cases continues to rise, growth in new cases has slowed dramatically since peaking in the first week of April. The number of new deaths reported peaked about a week later. While there have been some smaller spikes since then, the overall trend in new cases has nearly leveled off with less than three-percent growth since mid-April. The rate of new deaths reported daily has also slowed, although it has remained at an average of 3.89% since mid-April.

The number of hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline. Hospitalizations dropped by 28 to 1,601 Wednesday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by 13 to 231.

In Northwest Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 107 deaths in Caddo Parish and 1,525 cases. On Monday, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed a total of 110 deaths have been reported locally since the first case was reported there on March 24. There can be a lag between local reports showing up in the statewide database.

In Bossier Parish, only one additional case was reported Thursday, for a total of 286, but two more reported deaths bring the total to 17. Natchitoches is also reporting two more cases and one new death, bringing the total deaths from COVID-19 there to four.

While the LDH is reporting 77 cases in Bienville Parish, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Wednesday that there were a total of 133 positive coronavirus cases with 19 deaths and 19 recoveries reported locally. The sheriff’s office has noted previously that the numbers reported by the state differ from local reports because some Bienville Parish cases have been counted in other parishes.

Five more cases are reported by the LDH in Claiborne and Natchitoches, one more each in Sabine and Red River. No new cases or deaths were reported Thursday De Soto or Webster or De Soto.

Below are Thursday, April 30, 2020, reports for all northwest Louisiana parishes:

Caddo – 1,540 case(s) | 107 death(s) | 124 state tests | 12,797 commercial tests

Bossier – 286 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 44 state tests | 5,264 commercial tests

De Soto – 190 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 20 state tests | 1,244 commercial tests

Webster – 85 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 13 state tests | 1,464 commercial tests

Claiborne – 59 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 26 state tests | 414 commercial tests

Bienville – 77 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 19 state tests | 513 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 84 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 44 state tests | 729 commercial tests

Sabine – 17 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 25 state tests | 344 commercial tests

Red River – 25 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 14 state tests | 180 commercial tests

