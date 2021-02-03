COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana pass 9,000-mark, 14 new deaths reported in Caddo Parish

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 53 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,006.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported 53 new deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to 9,006. Of those new deaths, 14 were reported in Caddo Parish.

Of the 296 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 97 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 23,126 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The 14 deaths reported Wednesday bring the total to 628 in the parish.

Bossier Parish reported 120 new cases for the second day in a row, bringing the total cases there to 12,105. Webster added 32 cases, Sabine 20, Red River 11, Natchitoches nine, and Claiborne five.

De Soto Parish did not report any new cases.

The LDH weekly update on cases reported in school districts around the state shows 91 new cases reported among students in Bossier schools and 19 among faculty, staff, and volunteers. Caddo schools reported 51 new student cases and 18 new faculty and staff cases. In De Soto Parish, 21 new student cases were reported, along with 46 among faculty and staff.

There are now 51,527 COVID-19 cases reported in Region 7 and 1,293 deaths. Across the ArkLaTex, there are now 82,575 cases and 2,166 deaths.

The LDH reported 2,046 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 406,235. The state health department says 1,198 of those new cases are confirmed and 848 are probable.

Just over 19,000 more people are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the latest data, for a total of more than 363,000 to-date. For the second week in a row, there were 3,487 more presumed recoveries reported than new cases.

The number of patients in the hospital statewide with COVID-19 has continued to decline since reaching an all-time high in early January. As of Tuesday, according to the latest data available, there were 1,386 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 180 on ventilators. In Northwest Louisiana, hospitalizations have ticked back up over the past week, rising from 249 on January 25 to 262 as of Tuesday with 22 on ventilators.

