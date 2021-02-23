COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana pass 9,500-mark

With 26 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 9,500 mark.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With 26 new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, the death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed the 9,500-mark.

According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, a total of 9,503 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the first death was reported on March 13, 2020. In Northwest Louisiana, 669 deaths have been reported in Caddo Parish. Another 257 have been reported in Bossier Parish.

The LDH also reported 1,393 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 426,048. More than 367,000 of those cases have been confirmed. As of Monday, there were 715 COVID-19 patients in hospitals around the state, down from a peak of 2,069 in early January. Of those, 138 are in Northwest Louisiana hospitals.

More than 857,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the state, including 294,232 completed two-dose series, according to the LDH.

Louisiana remains under Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions and a statewide mask mandate, which have been extended several times since summer with some modifications. The latest orders are set to expire March 3.