COVID-19 deaths top 4,300 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana added another 1,380 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 more deaths Friday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 136,737 and total deaths to 4,307.

The Louisiana Department of Health says the newly confirmed cases since Thursday came from the results of 21,032 tests reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,637,012.

Hospitalizations

“Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital-related data has been delayed,” according to the LDH, which says it will update these data as soon as possible.

As of midday Friday, the state’s data shows 1,243 patients hospitalized with coronavirus as of Thursday, falling below 1,300 for the first time since July 13. There were 197 patients on ventilators.

The number of coronavirus patients hospitalized in Region 7 rose by just one on Thursday to 260 and the number of patients on ventilators in the region rose by two to 26.

The average age of those who have died from the coronavirus in Louisiana is now 74, according to LDH data.

“While the statewide racial disparity in COVID-19 deaths is not as severe as we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, we know that there are disparities and at the regional level, in some cases, they are more pronounced,” Gov. John Bel Edwards noted in his Thursday briefing.

Those disparities prompted the creation of the state’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

“Even though African Americans made up just 32 percent of the state’s population, they were accounting for close to 70 percent of the deaths. That is very different today. Right now, it’s 48.65 percent of the deaths are among black residents in Louisiana, and while white residents make up 49.35 percent of COVID deaths.”

NWLA numbers

The total number of confirmed cases in NWLA has risen to 13,499 and there are now 504 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 131 new cases reported in NWLA Friday, 36 were in Caddo and 24 were in Red River. Webster reported another 23 cases, Bossier added 27. Sabine reported 11 new cases, De Soto reported nine, and Natchitoches added seven. Both Claiborne and Bienville added two new cases each.

One new death each was reported in Caddo and Red River parishes.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 6,887 case(s) | 297 death(s) | 617 state tests | 112,706 commercial tests

Bossier – 2,445 case(s) | 82 death(s) | 272 state tests | 45,074 commercial tests

De Soto – 765 case(s) | 27 death(s) | 87 state tests | 10,207 commercial tests

Webster – 939 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 185 state tests | 15,088 commercial tests

Claiborne – 292 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 142 state tests | 4,963 commercial tests

Bienville – 390 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 290 state tests | 6,046 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 823 case(s) | 17 death(s) | 461 state tests | 10,080 commercial tests

Sabine – 682 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 202 state tests | 8,049 commercial tests

Red River – 276 case(s) | 14 death(s) | 394 state tests | 2,789 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 21,530 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 747 deaths reported. Texas and Arkansas typically update their coronavirus data later in the day.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.

