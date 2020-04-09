COVID-19 deaths top 700, 18K cases in Louisiana one month since first case was confirmed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health reported another 50 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the statewide death toll to 702 since the first case was reported in the state on March 9. The state’s first death was reported on March 14.

There were 20 fewer deaths reported Thursday than were reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday, however. Another 1,253 confirmed cases were also reported Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 18,283. It’s the third consecutive day the growth in newly reported cases has stayed below 10 percent.

The number of overall hospitalizations of people with COVID-19 rose from 1,983 Wednesday to 2,014 Thursday, but the number of patients on ventilators also dropped for a third consecutive day. On Wednesday, there were 490 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Louisiana. As of Thursday, there were 473.

The LDH still reports 63 of the state’s 64 parishes have confirmed cases, with Tensas Parish remaining the lone holdout.

Caddo and Bossier Parish have both recorded one additional death each, according to Thursday’s official data from the Louisiana Department of Health. However, the Bienville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that 32 cases have now been confirmed by local officials, along with four deaths.

According to LDH data, there are now 1,331 COVID-19 cases confirmed across Northwest Louisiana and 51 deaths related to the virus:

Caddo – 906 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 146 state tests | 14,373 commercial tests

Bossier – 171 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 35 state tests | 1,824 commercial tests

De Soto – 101 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 8 state tests | 73 commercial tests

Webster – 55 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 8 state tests | 698 commercial tests

Claiborne – 38 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 17 state tests | 77 commercial tests

Bienville – 24 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 3 state tests | 35 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 27 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 15 state tests | 246 commercial tests

Sabine – 8 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 6 state tests | 86 commercial tests

Red River – 5 case(s) | 1 death(s) | 28 state tests | 11 commercial tests

Now is not the time to ease up on social distancing, the mitigation measures in place or the stay at home order. We must continue to be good neighbors and work toward the goal of flattening the curve or we could run the risk of seeing our numbers spike.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. and will once again answer coronavirus-related questions from the public. He is encouraging citizens with questions to submit them by email to askjbe@la.gov.

