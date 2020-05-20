COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000 in Louisiana for first time since March

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a slight uptick in hospitalizations Monday, the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in Louisiana dropped below 1,000 Wednesday for the first time since March 29.

According to the latest Department of Health data, there were 931 patients in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19, compared to 1,004 on Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators has dropped by another two to 110.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by fewer than 300 Wednesday to 35,316, the result of 7,897 test results statewide over the past 24 hours. Twenty-seven more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the death toll statewide to 2,485.

285,970 have been tested in Louisiana since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, May 16, the LDH says 26,249 people who have previously tested positive for the coronavirus are now presumed recovered. The state updates this number weekly, along with the number of “probable deaths,” which now stands at 123.

The department defines a confirmed COVID-19 death as “a death with a positive lab result. Probable COVID-19 deaths are deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a positive lab result.”

Thirty-five new cases were reported in Northwest Louisiana on Wednesday, 27 of them in Caddo Parish. The Louisiana Department of Health is now reporting 156 deaths in Caddo. On Friday, however, the Caddo Coroner’s office was reporting a total of 172 deaths. There can be a lag in locally reported cases and deaths appearing on the state health department dashboard. The parish now has 1,939 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Natchitoches Parish is reporting an additional death, bringing the total there to 13. Bossier is reporting five more cases, De Soto two, and Sabine one. As of noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020, the LDH reported the following data on confirmed cases, deaths and COVID-19 tests in northwest Louisiana:

Caddo – 1,939 case(s) | 156 death(s) | 127 state tests | 20,468 commercial tests

Bossier – 353 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 46 state tests | 8,162 commercial tests

De Soto – 228 case(s) | 16 death(s) | 20 state tests | 2,187 commercial tests

Webster – 119 case(s) | 5 death(s) | 13 state tests | 2,147 commercial tests

Claiborne – 58 case(s) | 10 death(s) | 35 state tests | 637 commercial tests

Bienville – 84 case(s) | 20 death(s) | 20 state tests | 759 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 103 case(s) | 13 death(s) | 68 state tests | 1,320 commercial tests

Sabine – 31 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 29 state tests | 722 commercial tests

Red River – 43 case(s) | 6 death(s) | 16 state tests | 392 commercial tests

