COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana rise sharply as 2,924 new cases, 43 more deaths reported

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,924 new COVID-19 cases statewide Friday and 43 more deaths, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the state to 264,191 and deaths to 6,767.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people in hospitals around Louisiana with COVID-19 has risen by another 60, according to the latest update from the state department of health, bringing the total just short of the 1,600 hospitalized during the second peak of the coronavirus pandemic reached over the summer.

As of Thursday, there were 1,589 hospitalizations statewide. There were 1,600 patients hospitalized at the peak of the second surge in late July.

Gov. John Bel Edwards warned of “a significant increase” in hospitalizations during his latest briefing on the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday.

“We have increased the number of COVID patients in our hospitals very substantially over the last several weeks and quite frankly, it’s at a trajectory we cannot sustain for much longer if we want to preserve the capacity to deliver life-saving care.”

There are now 317 hospitalizations in Northwest Louisiana, 18 more than at peak in the region over the summer. ICU beds are now at 84% capacity.

Of the new cases reported since Friday, LDH says 2,195 are confirmed and 729 are probable.

Also according to the LDH:

Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count.

The collection dates for most of these cases (98%) fall between December 3 and December 10, 2020.

91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.

9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 and between the ages of 30 and 39 account for 34% of these cases.

Since yesterday, 38,222 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,867,799. Of the tests reported today, 33,736 were PCR tests and 4,486 were antigen tests.

Of the 458 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Thursday, 191 were in Caddo Parish and 92 were in Bossier Parish. Caddo also reported two new deaths, bringing the total to 471.

Bienville reported 65 new cases, Webster 32, Sabine 25, De Soto 20, Natchitoches 18, and Claiborne 15. Red River did not report any new cases. Abine and Natchitoches also reported one new death each.

If you have a fever or cough, you might have COVID-19. Most people have mild illness and are able to recover at home. Keep track of your symptoms. If you have an emergency warning sign (including trouble breathing), get medical attention right away.