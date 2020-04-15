COVID-19 in Louisiana: 90 new deaths reported statewide, but new case growth is slowing

BATON ROUGE, La. KTAL/KMSS) –The Louisiana Department of Health Wednesday reported 90 new deaths attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths reported statewide due to the coronavirus to 1,103.

Wednesday’s reported deaths become the second-highest number of cases reported in a single day, behind Tuesday’s 129 reported deaths.

Growth in the number of new cases reported by the Louisiana Department of Health remains relatively low, with 453 new cases reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 21,951. New case growth has remained below 3 percent since Sunday, indicating the state is beginning to “flatten the curve.”

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus dropped by 34 from 1,977 to 1,943 Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators also dropped to 425, which is 36 fewer than were reported on Tuesday.

Still, Gov. John Bel Edwards says it’s too early to tell yet when stay at home orders might be lifted and the state’s economy can be allowed to move again.

“The truth is, we’re not gonna know for a week, ten days, 11 days, something like that,” Edwards said in his Tuesday briefing.

The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana as of Wednesday rose to 93, with 1,683 cases across nine parishes. New deaths were reported in Caddo (1), Bossier (2), Webster (2), and Bienville (1).

Caddo – 1,118 case(s) | 57 death(s) | 149 state tests | 19,307 commercial tests

Bossier – 211 case(s) | 11 death(s) | 36 state tests | 2,399 commercial tests

De Soto – 134 case(s) | 8 death(s) | 8 state tests | 157 commercial tests

Webster – 69 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 8 state tests | 1,054 commercial tests

Claiborne – 44 case(s) | 4 death(s) | 20 state tests | 79 commercial tests

Bienville – 42 case(s) | 7 death(s) | 3 state tests | 84 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 42 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 21 state tests | 567 commercial tests

Sabine – 10 case(s) | 0 death(s) | 7 state tests | 92 commercial tests

Red River – 13 case(s) | 2 death(s) | 29 state tests | 46 commercial tests

