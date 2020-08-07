Covid safety measures inside Southern University dorms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University students moved into their dorms and BR Proud News received pictures and videos showing what measures are being taken inside the resident halls.

Pictures and video shows PVC pipe covered in a cloth-like material sitting in the middle of rooms, separating roommates’ beds. A student who declined to give his name said, he was told to keep the partition inside the room to create what is being called, “social distancing.”

The university confirmed, the divider is being used as part of their PPE plan. In an interview Tuesday morning, Southern University’s executive director of residential life and housing, Tracie Abraham confirmed – the university took precautionary measures to ensure students are safe.

“A lot of parent can appreciate the fact that we put effort in to communicate the changes that we made because of Covid-19” said Abraham.

