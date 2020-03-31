Breaking News
More than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana, total deaths now 239
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

Life Tabernacle Church Pastor Tony Spell Arrested

by: Michael Scheidt

The Central Police Department is taking action against Pastor Tony Spell.

Pastor Spell is facing multiple charges as you can see below:

Not everyone is happy with this decision by the Attorney General.

This comes after Pastor Spell held multiple services with over 1,000 people in his church amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Governor Edwards instituted a “stay at home” order that went into effect on March 23.

