CPSO arrests registered sex offender on stolen license plate charge after he was found sleeping in a van

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A man found sleeping in a van in Moss Bluff was arrested on multiple charges including possession of a stolen license plate and failure to register as a sex offender.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies found the van on Highway 171 and Lavergne Road after investigators confirmed the van had a stolen license plate displayed.

The owner the van told deputies he did not have an ID and was living in the vehicle.

When asked about the stolen license plate, the owner reportedly said he purchased the van a couple months ago and the plate was already on the van and he never registered the van in his name.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly also found illegal narcotics inside the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as Ronnie Woods, 55, of Baton Rouge, was placed under arrest and taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Deputies learned Woods was a convicted sex offender and had an active warrant out of East Baton Rouge Parish for failure to register as a sex offender.

Woods faces charges of illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000; possession of CDS II; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer by refusal to ID; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; and failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.

His bond was set at $55,000.

Authorities said Woods was initially convicted of aggravated oral sexual battery in 1999 in East Baton Rouge Parish. He was also convicted of molestation of a juvenile in 2007 in East Baton Rouge Parish and failure to register as a sex offender in 2007 in the 21st Judicial District.