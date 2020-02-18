Louisiana girl had to run away from man who pulled out gun trying to kidnap her

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officials say a 14-year-old girl had to run away from a man trying to kidnap her while she was on her way to school.

They say the attempted kidnapping happened on February 12.

According to CPSO, the girl said a man pulled up next to her in an SUV, pulled out a gun, and told her to get in his vehicle.

Officials say she tried to run away from the man, but he caught up to her, got out of his vehicle and tried to grab her. She told deputies she was able to get away and immediately reported the incident to CPSO School Crossing Guards, who were outside of the school.

Detectives say they obtained a vehicle description along with video surveillance in the area the attempted kidnapping happened. On February 16 detectives located the suspect’s vehicle traveling on I-10, and a traffic stop was initiated.

31-year-old Sean Kelley was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center following an interview.

Kelley was charged with attempted simple kidnapping. His bond was set at $75,000.