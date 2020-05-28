CVS Health opens more drive-thru test sites in Louisiana, including Shreveport

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Friday, May 29, 15 new CVS Health drive-thru testing sites are opening in Louisiana.

This will mean that 23 CVS Health drive-thru test sites are open in the state.

The 15 new locations will use self-swab tests.

The new CVS Health testing sites in the state are:

CVS Pharmacy, 1100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Abbeville, LA 70510

CVS Pharmacy, 1214 Main Street, Baker, LA 70714

CVS Pharmacy, 3384 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 7411 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

CVS Pharmacy, 12880 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

CVS Pharmacy, 9326 Burbank Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

CVS Pharmacy, 1850 North Highway 190, Covington, LA 70433

CVS Pharmacy, 640 South Range Avenue, Denham Springs, LA 70726

CVS Pharmacy, 1326 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA 70503

CVS Pharmacy, 5044 Ambassador Caffrey Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508

CVS Pharmacy, 1710 Louisville Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201

CVS Pharmacy, 3621 General De Gaulle Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131

CVS Pharmacy, 1013 East Landry Street, Opelousas, LA 70570

CVS Pharmacy, 7004 Youree Drive, Shreveport, LA 71105

CVS Pharmacy, 800 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, LA 70458

You can find a complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites here.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

If you are interested in visiting one of these testing sites, you must register first at CVS Health.