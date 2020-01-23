Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In an Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, David Duke arrives to give remarks after a white nationalist protest was declared an unlawful assembly, in Charlottesville, Va. Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader, has agreed to pay Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, $5,000 to settle allegations that Burke was severely injured during a white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally two years ago in Virginia attended by Duke, according to attorneys and court documents. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio. (AP) – An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters.

Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Virginia two years ago. Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally.

Duke’s lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence. Burke’s lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories