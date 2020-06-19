DCFS: Louisiana EBT cards will not work late Saturday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DCFS says EBT cards will not work late Saturday night into early Sunday due to a change in vendors.

Those with cards will see the pause of service from 11:00 pm Saturday, June 20 to around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020.

DCFS says that all P-EBT and Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP, and KCSP) EBT cards will not work during that time.

Attn: SNAP clients



DCFS is switching to a new EBT card vendor. From 11 pm on 6/20 to approximately 8 am on 6/21, all Louisiana Purchase (SNAP, FITAP, KCSP) cards and #PEBT cards will NOT work.



More info at https://t.co/GCtqQFn53Q. pic.twitter.com/LV12Sb2BwX — Louisiana DCFS (@LouisianaDCFS) June 19, 2020

Louisiana DCFS is reminding cardholders that Sunday is Father’s Day. They say if you’re planning a meal to get your grocery shopping done before Saturday evening.

Cards will work the same after the change of vendor.

Click here for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.